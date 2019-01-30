This Week in Sports: Swim & Dive

By Ari Autor

George Mason High School swimmers topped off an undefeated season on Jan. 26 with dual wins for the boys and girls teams at the Bull Run District Meet. By the end of the meet, Mason boys racked up an impressive 166 points compared to 127 for Clarke County, 70 for Madison County, 60 for Strasburg and 56 for Central Woodstock. Mason girls scored 159 points. Clark County placed second with 128, Strasburg third with 85, Central Woodstock with 75 and Madison County earned 38 points.

Mason took home the largest share of gold medals for first place finishes in 16 of the 22 possible events including every relay. Winners of two individual gold medals included Ellen Chadwick (top photo, left) in the 200 and 100 Yard Free, Adam Janicki (bottom photo) in the 200 Yard IM and 100 Yard Breast, TJ Roche in the 50 and 100 Yard Free, and Marie Roche (top photo, right) in the 200 Yard IM and 100 Yard Breast. Alec Autor placed first in the 200 Yard Free and Ella Reithinger earned first place in the 100 Yard Back.

Mustang swimmers also made their mark with seven new District Records. Senior Adam Janicki and sophomore Ellen Chadwick each broke records in both of their individual events. All three Mason Girls relay teams finished with new record times including the 200 Yard Medley Relay of Ruby Loeper-Viti, Marie Roche, Maddy Dubois and Ellen Chadwick; 200 Yard Free Relay of Maddy Dubois, Hedda Jagerskog, Marie Roche, and Ellen Chadwick, as well as the 400 Yard Free Relay of Sigrid Edson, Ella Reithinger, Hedda Jagerskog, and Ruby Loeper-Viti.

After the meet, seniors Adam Janicki (bottom picture) and TJ Roche (not pictured) were recognized as high scoring boy swimmers while sophomores Ellen Chadwick (top picture, left) and Marie Roche (top picture, right) received high score awards for the girls.

Many Mason swimmers will compete in the Regionals meet this Saturday at Wakefield High School in Arlington at 4 p.m.

