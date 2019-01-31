Archaeology Meeting Sheds Light on New Findings

Friends of Fairfax County Archaeology and Cultural Resources (FOFA) will be hosting Mike Clem, an Eastern region archaeologist for the Virginia Department of Historic Resources, to discuss his findings at the Eyreville site on the Eastern shore of Virginia on Saturday, Feb. 2 at 9:30 a.m. at the James Lee Community Center (2855 Annandale Rd., Falls Church) in the Urbanites Room.

In the spring of 2017, DHR archaeologists and volunteers from the Archeological Society of Virginia began working at Eyreville in Northampton County on the Eastern Shore of Virginia. Work was concentrated around a hole that was created when a tree stump was removed on the dig site.

In that hole, the landowner found ceramics, pipe bowls and stems, coins and other artifacts, including several yellow “Dutch” bricks, suggesting an early colonial home.

It appears that the feature revealed by the hole was an early 17th century cellar. Archaeologists have now found at least two possible houses at Eyreville: one from the earliest occupation and one from the later part of the 17th century.

DHR volunteers and archaeologists also found other remnants of additional structures in the vicinity of both features but have not examined them in detail.

The archaeologists from DHR high hopes of uncovering many more features in future excavations.

FOFA will hold a brief meeting prior to the presentation in order to elect new officers to the Board. Coffee and light refreshments will be provided during the meeting.

