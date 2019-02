LEMEW KILPATRICK recently relocated to the Falls Church border (still Arlington). An indoor-outdoor cat for the last 15 years, he is adjusting to condo living, but sorely missing the movement and chatter of squirrels, birds, chipmunks and other critters that he once enjoyed from his front porch. LeMew was rescued from the D.C. Animal Shelter when he was one year old.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments