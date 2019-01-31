Grace Christian Teacher Awarded Grant from Target

Katelyn Vollmer, third and fourth grade teacher at Grace Christian Academy was awarded a $700 Target Field Trip grant. The funds will be used to pay for her class’s Virginia history trip to Williamsburg and Jamestown. “The admission fees for the attractions in Williamsburg and Jamestown really add up when you are planning for an entire class. I’m so thankful that these fees will be covered and students who might not be able to afford to visit these sites with their families will get the full Virginia experience.”

Recognizing that some of the most memorable lessons are learned outside the classroom, and that funding for these opportunities can be difficult to find, Target funds trips that connect classroom curricula to out-of-school experiences.

