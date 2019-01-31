New H.S. Plan Includes Expanded Auditorium, Noonan Says

Updated schematic design plans for the new George Mason High School will include a “state of the art” auditorium whose stage has been expanded and audience capacity increased to 650 seats, F.C. School Superintendent Peter Noonan told the town hall at the Community Center Sunday.

The stage depth will now be 42 feet, with a 50-foot wide proscenium width and a two catwalk system above. Larger band room storage and costume shop spaces are also included, he said.

