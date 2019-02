Interested attendees can visit One More Page Books (2200 N. Westmoreland St., Arlington) for an event centered around Wine and Chocolate Tasting with chocolate treats provided by Kingsbury Chocolate this Friday, Feb. 1 at 6:30 p.m.

Local Arlington-based chocolatier Robert Kingsbury will match his unique chocolates with wines selected by Sharon of Republic National.

