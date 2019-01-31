TJ’s STEAM Night Takes Place Tonight

The annual STEAM Night at Thomas Jefferson Elementary (601 S. Oak St., Falls Church) is tonight at 6:30 p.m. with demonstrations and activities for students and their families. In attendance will be George Mason High School’s robotics team and Virginia Tech Thinkabit. Also, TJ students are running stations with drones, straw rockets, coding, cryptography, maracas, paper airplanes and a scavenger hunt.

Parent volunteers help make the evening go smoothly — several are still needed. To volunteer, visit signupgenius.com/go/10c0a4ba4a72bab9-steam.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments