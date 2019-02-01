Chinese New Year Festival Held at Luther Jackson MS

The 12th annual Chinese New Year Festival is a free public event held by the Asian Community Service Center on Saturday, Feb. 2 from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. at Luther Jackson Middle School (3020 Gallows Rd., Falls Church). (Snow day alternative: Feb. 10).

There will be live performances, including Dragon and Lion dances, Han Costume Fashion show, delicious Asian food, the writing of Chinese names, language, craft and business booths, a children’s world and also a lunar new year dragon parade.

2019 is the year of the Pig. Because pigs were kept indoors by homeowners in ancient China, the Chinese character for “family” has a pig inside a house, which is the reason “family” was chosen as the event’s theme for 2019.

For more information, contact Tiny at 571-336-6098, email Contact@AsianServiceCenter.org or visit ChineseNewYearFestival.org

