Former Mason Teacher’s Art at Famille this Sunday

Falls Church Arts member artist John Ballou will be working at Famille cafe’s (700 W. Broad St., Falls Church) open house 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. on Sunday, February 3.

In addition to seeing Ballou work, interested attendees can take in Falls Church Arts’ Cafe Deux exhibit of FCA member artworks.

Attendees can also enjoy the bluegrass sounds of Leesburg Pike Band.

Ballou is a longtime resident of Falls Church and recently retired George Mason High School teacher.

