GeoBee Winners at F.C. City Schools Announced

Thomas Jefferson Elementary and Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School have finally determined their National Geographic GeoBee winners. Congratulations go to TJ’s John Steyn and Henderson’s Ketevan Gallagher.

Atticus Kim came in second at TJ and Eli Vennebush was the runner-up at Henderson.

Coming in third was Stella Turner from Henderson and Aven Calvert, Greyson Carney, Stephen Colby, Pete Fesler, Sebastian Perlaza Adkins, Claire Weatherly and Catherine Buchholz from TJ. Gallagher will take a test to determine if she qualifies as one of the top 100 winners in the state, and if she does, she’ll go to Longwood College for the State Bee in March.

