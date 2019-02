(Photo: News-Press)

In this week’s edition of the News-Press, it was erroneously reported that Koi Koi Sushi and Roll (450 W Broad St # 117, Falls Church) would close its doors temporarily as it started a renovation process this weekend that would continue until its re-opening in March. Koi Koi’s owner updated the News-Press that the renovations will be pushed back to late March in order to accommodate the contractor’s schedule. The News-Press apologizes for this error.

