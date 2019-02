FALLS CHURCH ARTIST Rajendra K.C. (back row, second from right) held a reception for the opening of his solo exhibit, “Here and There” at the Creative Cauldron on S. Maple Ave. K.C.’s watercolor paintings depicted both his original home of Nepal and his adopted home in Falls Church. (Photo: Courtesy Shaun Van Steyn)

