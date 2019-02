On Jan. 25, George Mason High School’s FIRST Robotics Competition team #1419 members Sofia Heartney and Anuragi Thapliya traveled to Richmond to testify in front of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Elementary and Secondary Education in support of HB 2780, a bill introduced by Delegate Hala Ayala.

The bill aims to provide funding for FIRST and other STEM programs to economically underprivileged K-12 schools in Virginia.

