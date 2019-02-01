Webb: ‘Deeply Disappointed’ by Northam Racist Revelations

Falls Church School Board member and former City Councilman Lawrence Webb, currently the City’s foremost African-American elected official, stated on Facebook tonight that the revelations of Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s past racist practices “represent vile behavior” and said he is “extreme disappointed.”

A photo said to be from Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam’s 1984 yearbook page shows a person in a Ku Klux Klan costume and another in blackface. (Photo: Eastern Virginia Medical School)

Webb wrote,” This evening I like many Virginians was shocked to see photos of Governor Northam representing such vile behavior. I am extremely disappointed in this display of poor judgement. There is no excuse for this action nor was it ever an acceptable time to display such poor taste from Jim Crow to today. I have been very critical of those on the other side demonstrating the same type of nonsense and I for one cannot condone this regardless of party. I am a very proud Virginian but recognize my home state has a legacy that has not been the most welcoming to my ancestors. With that being said, Virginia has come a long way with its history to elect the first black governor in the country – L. Douglas Wilder. We are better than this in the Commonwealth.”

