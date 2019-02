On Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. at the Mason District Station (6507 Columbia Pike, Annandale), interested residents can come meet the station commanders, ask questions and learn more about the station that serves a portion of the Falls Church area.

The station’s February presenter will be the Financial Crimes Division.

No RSVP needed. For questions or additional information, contact Diane Zierhoffer at zierhofferdm@hotmail.com)

