Temple Rodef Shalom Holds Forum on Gender Pay Gap

The Women of Temple Rodef Shalom (2100 Westmoreland St., Falls Church) will be hosting a comprehensive forum titled, “Gender Pay Gap and You” as a part of the fifth annual Women’s Empowerment Program on Sunday, Feb. 10 from 2 – 4 p.m.

The forum focuses on how the injustice of wage discrimination persists in society today and effects women of all religions, race, income and professions.

The forum’s keynote speaker, Deborah J. Vagins, Senior Vice President of Public Policy at American Association of University Women, and other experts including Michelle McGrain, Federal Affairs Manager from the National Partnership for Women and Families will educate attendees and give them the tools to empower themselves through salary negotiation, create paths to promotion and take legal action (if necessary). The speakers will also motivate attendees to be involved in actions that will produce long-term results to help all women realize equality in the workplace.

Though this event is targeted at women of all ages, men are encouraged to attend as well.

If any interested attendees are willing and open to sharing their personal story about how they experienced the gender pay gap during this forum, they are requested to let the event organizers know in advance.

This event is co-sponsored by the Carol Davidson Fund for Women’s Advancement.

To RSVP for the forum, visit wotrswomensempowerment2019.eventbrite.com.

For more information on the forum, contact Andrea Stillman at jojes4@cox.net or at 703-356-4820

