Snyder to WMATA: Stay Within 3% Budget Growth

Falls Church City Councilman David Snyder testified at Tuesday’s monthly meeting on WMATA’s Metro budget and reviewed a letter from the City of Falls Church to the WMATA board opposing funding requests above the three percent agreed to in modified terms by Virginia state law.

He “urged all parties to roll up our sleeves to resolve any Metro issues but emphasized that Metro must stay within the allotted subsidy percentage increase,” he said.

Snyder told the News-Press that he “commended the management, board and employees of Metro for improvements in reliability and service, stressing the importance of revamping and improving bus service, urged continued coordination for developments near the West Falls Church Metro station, and noted the need for better overall communication with riders and the public about all aspects of Metro’s operation.”

