Valentine’s Lights, New Openings in F.C. Set

Tree lighting to commemorate Valentine’s Day will be displayed on West Broad in downtown Falls Church the week of Feb. 8 – 14, the City’s Economic Development office has announced. Lights will also be on display to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in March and for Independence Day in July.

It was also announced that Aldi, the City’s newest grocery store at 155 Hillwood Ave. in the Tower Square shopping center, is slated to open to the public on Thursday, Feb. 21 with a ribbon cutting set for 7:50 a.m. that morning.

“Code Ninjas” will be opening soon at the Lincoln at Tinner Hill, adjacent the Target on S. Washington St., Falls Church Bakeshop at 100 E. Fairfax is currently anticipated to open its City location in mid-February and the new Italian restaurant slated to go into the space formerly occupied by Argia’s at 120 N. Washington is now expected to open in April or May.

