The 3T Metro bus service on Broad Street has been restored. The bus runs weekday rush hours (5:30-9:30 a.m. and 3-7 p.m.) from the McLean Metro station to the West Falls Church Metro station, then down along W. Broad Street (10 stops), and up N. Washington (four stops) to the East Falls Church Metro station.

