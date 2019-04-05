Amadeus Concerts Teams Up for Performance

A decade ago, the Amadeus Orchestra first presented “The Armed Man: A Mass for Peace” by composer Karl Jenkins. The work fuses several religious and musical traditions into a one-of-a-kind composition. Listeners called it one of their most powerful musical experiences, and Amadeus Orchestra will be revisiting this performance with its seasonal partners, the Fairfax Choral Society on Sunday, April 7 at 4 p.m. at Saint Luke’s Catholic Church (7001 Georgetown Pike, McLean). Tickets are $40 and may be purchased at the door or online at amadeusconcerts.com.



Students 17 and under and active military are admitted free of charge. A pre-concert lecture by Music Director A. Scott Wood will begin at 3:15 p.m., 45 minutes prior to the start of the concert.



A reception will follow the concert, at which attendees may meet and chat with the performers and fellow concert goers.

