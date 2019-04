(Photo: Courtesy Gary Fuller)

DEBRA GEE (first on the left), 30 year employee for the City of Falls Church’s Community Planning and Economic Development Services office where she served as the planning commission clerk, HARB and Historical Commission staffer, had a luncheon at Anthony’s Restaurant celebrating her retirement earlier this week. Gee’s mother and daughter also attended (first and second right). The Planning Commission honored Gee’s service with a proclamation at its April 1 meeting.

