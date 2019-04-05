Man Charged With Murder in Death of Mason High Grad

The suspect who police say was in an altercation that resulted in the death of 2002 George Mason High School graduate Matthew Watson has been charged with murder, it was reported Friday.

Jerry Alan Harbison, 33, of Alexandria has been charged with second degree murder after Fairfax County Police detectives consulted with the Office of Chief Medical Examiner and the Office of the Commonwealth Attorney.

Police say that Watson, 36, was found unresponsive in his apartment in the 6600 block of Tower Drive on Feb. 21 after sustaining life threatening injuries during an altercation with Harbison near the Beacon Hill apartments.

He was taken to an area hospital where he placed on life support before he died on Feb. 27.

Harbison turned himself in Thursday night and is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

