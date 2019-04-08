Longfellow Middle Students Win Science Olympiad

Longfellow Middle School captured the 2019 Virginia Science Olympiad Tournament Title in its division, making this is Longfellow’s eighth consecutive Division B title.



With its state win, Longfellow has earned the right to represent Virginia at the national tournament at Cornell University on May 1.



Longfellow team members are Manav Bharath, David Cao, Alina Chen, Benji Cohen, Emma Cox, Grace Guan, Keira Hansen, Zayya Htut, Connor Humphreys, Ronit Kapur, Jaiden Khemani, Harry Kim, Taein Kim, Pranav Kuruba, Phong Lam, Alex Li, Laura Liang, Vihaan Mathur, Faraz Mirza, Tanmay Neema, Serenna Semonsen, Benoy Sen, Krishnan Shankar, Krithika Singh, Sophia Stagarescu, Riley Turk, Max Wang, Victoria Wang, Kaiden Wu and Athan Zhang.



Other top finishers in Division B were the teams from Jackson Middle School, which finished in third place and Churchill Road Elementary School, which finished in fifth place.



For the high schools in Division C, McLean High School finished in seventh place.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments