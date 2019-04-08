Vehicle Services in F.C. This Month

The City of Falls Church Commissioner of the Revenue has announced several opportunities for Virginia Department of Motor Vehicle (DMV) services in The Little City in April. The full-service DMV 2 Go bus will be in front of City Hall (300 Park Ave.) on Friday, April 12 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

The accessible mobile office provides all DMV transactions including: Applying for and renewing driver’s licenses; Applying for hunting and fishing licenses; Obtaining E-Z pass transponders; Obtaining Real ID cards (including photos) and Virginia’s veterans ID cards; Obtaining copies of driving records, vehicle titles, license plates, decals, and transcripts; Obtaining certified copies of Virginia vital records including birth, marriage, divorce and death certificates. Ordering disabled parking placards or plates; Taking road and knowledge tests; and, Updating an address after a move for DMV and voter registration.

The limited DMV Connect service conducts all DMV transactions listed above, except vital records and testing. DMV Connect will be at 131 E Broad St. (corner of E Broad St. and Lawton St.) Monday-Thursday, April 8 – 11, from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Customers should be prepared with the required documents to complete transactions.

