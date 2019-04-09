F.C. Library Hosts Inaugural Fundraising Event

The Mary Riley Styles Public Library Foundation is raising funds through an inaugural Library Giving Day campaign. This one-day online fundraising event will occur on Wednesday, April 10 and will encourage patrons and Library supporters to make a gift to this library. Early donations are also accepted. To make a tax-deductible contribution via PayPal or credit card, visit mrsplfoundation.org. Checks can be sent to MRSPL Foundation, Treasurer, P.O. Box 321, Falls Church, VA 22040.



Funds will be used to enhance library materials, services, programs and equipment and to grow the Foundation’s endowment, which provides a future guaranteed stream of income for the library. In the past the Foundation has funded wireless internet for patrons, self-checkout stations and a local history digital database.



This campaign reminds us that libraries serve as a cornerstone for our communities. Beyond well-loved books, many libraries offer innovative programs that promote lifelong learning, connect patrons to technology and advance knowledge.

