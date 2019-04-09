Stuart Alum Named Rookie of the Week

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) student-athlete Maya Verma of Falls Church’s Justice (J.E.B. Stuart) High School has been recognized by the Liberty League for her efforts in the high jump last week.



Verma finished eighth in the high jump and earned All-America at the 2019 Division III Women’s Indoor Track & Field Championship.



She, along with four others, reached 1.63 meters on their first attempts at that height. They were all .05 behind a pair that finished in sixth place. This is the second Rookie of the Week for Verma, who was previously honored after winning at the multi-divisional Utica College Pioneer Winter Classic with a height of 1.68 meters, setting a facility record in the process. She went on to have a second place finish, a third at the conference meet and a fourth place finish.



Rensselaer started the outdoor season on March 23

