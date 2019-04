(Photo: FCCPS Photo)

With significant population shifts coming in the next school year — second grade moving to Mount Daniel Elementary and a large fifth grade class moving up to Mary Ellen Henderson Middle School — TJ assistant principal Robert Carey will be moving to Henderson.



Carey will join principal Valerie Hardy and assistant principal Rory Dippold as a 2nd assistant principal.



Next year, Henderson will house the largest population of sixth to eighth graders since the school opened.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments