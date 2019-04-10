Bakeshop Now Open in Falls Church

Photo: News-Press

The eagerly anticipated Bakeshop opened Monday in the Southgate Shopping Center at 100 E. Fairfax Street in Falls Church.

The long-awaited Arlington bakery debuted its Little City location offering breakfast items including specialty coffees, scones, and croissants, slices and loafs of fruit and nut breads, cupcakes, layer cakes, cream cakes, pies, macarons, cookies, a variety of vegan options, and puddings, all available for delivery. Bakeshop’s creations include treats like “Oreo in a Blanket” cookies (both vegan and non-) Funfetti macarons and brown butter chocolate chip cookies.

This is the second Bakeshop location, the first of which opened in Arlington in 2010. The Falls Church location is open Monday through Sunday from 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

For more information, visit www.bakeshopva.com.

