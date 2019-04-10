City Welcomes New Custard Shop

Kiln & Kustard hosted a grand opening celebration on Sunday, April 7 at its 455 S. Maple Avenue location.

The indoor and outdoor event, which attracted hundreds, included an art installation from Falls Church Arts, arts and crafts for children, adoptable dogs from Lost Dog and Cat Rescue Foundation, a performance by Creative Cauldron’s Alice in Wonderland cast, music by Bach to Rock, custard tastings, and free Krazy Shakes for the first 50 customers.

A ribbon cutting was also held with members of the Falls Church Chamber of Commerce and locally elected officials.

