Some of Falls Church Education Foundation Super Grant’s funds have been put to use at Jessie Thackrey Preschool, with the purchase of a four-seat adapted teeter totter, which is now up and usable at the preschool.



The grant also covers two free-standing mud kitchens and a free-standing art easel supporting social play and communication that are now being used at JTP.

