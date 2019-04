(Photo: Courtesy New Hope Housing)

DUSTIN FOLEY, owner of The Neighborhood Barbershop located on W. Broad St., was honored in the on-field pregame ceremonies for the 2019 Washington Nationals season opener on March 28. As part of the new New Hope Housing’s “Unsung Heroes” program, Foley was one of several people selected for “best reflecting the principles of volunteerism, heroism or philanthropy.”

