Loren Bruce, City Planner, Still Needs Liver Donor

The sister of the City of Falls Church planning department’s Loren Bruce has issued a missive stating that a hoped-for donor for the new liver that Bruce requires has not been approved by the medical staff at Penn Medical for the procedure, and that now a new donor is being sought.

Human donors, in the case of liver transplants, can regrow their livers and fully recover. Their donations can bring a whole new life to recipients. Bruce’s health, suffering from his condition of hepatic encephalopathy, has been deteriorating since he was diagnosed last June and he can no longer work or drive.

Interested persons, including prospective donors, can learn all the details at Bruce’s website, www.lorenbruce.com.

