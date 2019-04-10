Malinda Sutcliffe Dies at 78

Malinda (Joyce) Church Sutcliffe of Sterling, Virginia died peacefully on Sunday April 7, 2019. Joyce was born in White Sulfur Springs, West Virginia on April 24, 1940 to Jahue David Church and Mary Anna (Banton) Church and was 78 years old. She received her masters’ degree from West Virginia University and taught mathematics before her marriage to William G. Sutcliffe. She moved permanently to Northern Virginia in mid-1970s where she raised her daughter, taught and performed piano and was a political activist. She was predeceased by her husband as well as brothers David Church of Arkansas and Wayne Church of West Virginia. She is survived by her daughter Tracey (TJ) Sutcliffe, brothers Richard Church of Binghamton, New York and Kenneth Church of Tennessee and son-in-law Patrick Woodall. Graveside services will be held at Fairfax Memorial Park at 12:45PM on Saturday April 13th.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Joyce’s honor to Loudoun Volunteer Caregivers at www.lvcaregivers.org.



