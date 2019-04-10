This Week in Sports: Boys Lacrosse

By Tracy Roou

(Photo: Chris Pestel)

MIDWAY THROUGH THE SEASON, George Mason High School’s boys lacrosse team has a record of 4-2 before heading into conference play in the 4A Dulles district. The Mustangs have outscored opponents 78 to 37 through its first six games, with junior attack Tucker Gaskins posting 20 goals. Sophomores Clay Bond and Carter Mackinnon have 11 and 7 goals, respectively, and also have multiple assists. 60 percent of the team’s goals were assisted thus far. Leading the midfield, juniors Henry Wildman and Daniel Miller, and sophomore Walt Roou, have controlled the offensive tempo, combining for 23 goals and 8 assists.

(Photo: Chris Pestel)

THE DEFENSIVE END OF THE FIELD is led by seniors Jason Mueller and Luke Sausville, and junior Enzo Paradiso, who leads the team with 25 ground balls. Excellent team defense has the team averaging over 10 forced turnovers per game and junior Will Ward’s goalie play has been steady, allowing an average of only six goals by opponents per game. The team traveled to Loudoun Valley last night, however results were not available by press time. They will face Heritage High School tomorrow night.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments