Congressional School Selects New Head of School

The Congressional School announced the appointment of Dr. Edwin P. Gordon as its 11th Head of School. Gordon officially joins the school on July 1.



Gordon’s career in independent and higher education most recently includes serving as the Head of School at Palm Beach Day Academy in Florida. His career highlights include a summer as the Academic Dean for grades 7-10 at the Center for Talented Youth at Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore and serving as Head of Lower School, River Campus at Riverdale Country School in New York City.



He also served as Executive Director of a K-12 Executive Education Program (Mid-Career Doctorate Program) for the Graduate School of Education at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia.



Originally from Atlanta, Gordon received his A.B. and M.A. in English from Baylor University in Waco, Texas and a Ph.D. in Educational Administration from Cornell University. He and his wife LaRita have two adult children.

