DMV 2 Go Bus Parks Itself In City of F.C. This Friday

The full-service DMV 2 Go bus will be in front of City Hall (300 Park Ave.) on Friday, April 12 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. The accessible mobile office provides all DMV transactions including:



Applying for and renewing driver’s, hunting and fishing licenses; obtaining E-Z pass transponders, REAL ID cards (including photos) and Virginia’s veterans ID cards; obtaining copies of driving records, vehicle titles, license plates, decals and transcripts as well as obtaining certified copies of Virginia vital records including birth, marriage, divorce and death certificates; ordering disabled parking placards or plates; taking road and knowledge tests and updating an address after a move for DMV and voter registration.



Customers should be prepared with the required documents to complete transactions.

