(Photo: Courtesy Cayce Ramey)

TAKING EVERY OUT TO THE OL’ BALL GAME. The Falls Church Kiwani’s Little League started its 71st spring season over the weekend. Weather was perfect for the annual parade to nearby Westgate Elementary School, while a series of high schoolers threw out their own first pitches to get the catcher warmed up before giving the mound up to Delegate Marcus Simon and City of Falls Church Mayor David Tarter, who’s first pitches came right after.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments