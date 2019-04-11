Letters: VDOT Should Allow Localities Care for Streets

Letters to the Editor: April 11 – 17, 2019

VDOT Should Allow Localities Care for Streets

Editor,

The Virginia Department of Transportation is in competition with its Maryland counterpart, Baltimore-Washington Parkway pothole severity, as it fails to take care of neighborhood streets.

The Greenway Downs community has streets with grass growing down the middle of them; and Custis Parkway, which is a rough as a washed-out country road, has been forgotten for years.

It appears to be time for VDOT to give up its domination of area streets and allow our cities and counties to provide needed repairs.

Robert Mansker

Falls Church

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments