Central Farm Markets Moves from Mosaic to Marshall High

Central Farm Markets has moved its Mosaic Merrifield location to the George C. Marshall High School, 7731 Leesburg Pike in Falls Church, to make it more easily accessible for the Falls Church McLean, Fairfax, Vienna and Arlington patrons. The farmers market will be renamed NOVA Central Farm Market.

The new market will operate every Sunday from 8:30 a.m. – 1 p.m. Central Farm Markets also operates three farmers markets in Bethesda. For more information or for a copy of the vendor application, visit www.centralfarmmarkets.com.

