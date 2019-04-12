Culmore Clinic Expands, Moves to New Location

On Tuesday, Culmore Clinic cut the ribbon at its new host site at First Christian Church of Falls Church (FCCFC) (6165 Leesburg Pike, Falls Church). Less than a mile away from its current location, this move will continue a long-standing partnership with FCCFC.



Founded by a group of interfaith volunteers, healthcare providers and donors, Culmore Clinic has offered medical care, counseling services as well as specialty referrals to low-income adults in the Bailey’s Crossroads community since 2007. For the last eight years the clinic has been operating its two-day healthcare clinic from Columbia @ Crossroads Baptist Church. The clinic grew exponentially at this location and was named as “One of the Best Nonprofits” by Catalogue for Philanthropy.



The new site at FCCFC will permit Culmore Clinic to add a third operating day to its regular schedule, increasing and improving patient services around technology, infrastructure and office operation.



The clinic addresses the difficult access to healthcare in the community. Fifty-seven percent of Bailey’s Crossroads residents are uninsured, with barriers such as affordability, language and documentation being a few main examples.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments