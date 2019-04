(Photo: FCCPS Photo/ Courtesy Carol Sly)

LAST WEEKEND, THE DRAMA Department at George Mason High School undertook a stellar, professional and mature production of the London and Broadway hit play, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time,” by Simon Stephens, that addresses the issue of autism. The acting of Hansin Arvind (right) and Miles Jackson (left), along with everyone else, was extraordinary, as was the direction of GMHS instructor Shawn Northrip.

