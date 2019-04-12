Move Back to Renovated F.C. City Hall Imminent

Falls Church City Manager Wyatt Shields told the F.C. City Council Monday night that the time to move back into the newly renovated and expanded City Hall is arriving. Packing up at the temporary 400 N. Washington St. site will begin next week, and Friday, April 19, that facility will close. Over that subsequent weekend and Monday, the unpacking and setting up back at the regular City Hall will occur, and will be open for business on Tuesday, April 23.

Shields said that a formal dedication of the new facility will be set at a time yet to be determined.

