Local Revitalization Group Holds Monthly Meeting

The Bailey’s Crossroads Seven Corners Revitalization Corporation (BC7RC) will holds its monthly meeting at 7:30 p.m. on April 16 at the Mason District Government Center (6507 Columbia Pike, Annandale) to hear a presentation from Fairfax County’s Planning and Zoning Department on ZMOD, the County’s Zoning Ordinance Modernization Project.



BC7RC will also give an update on several projects that are going on in the Bailey’s Crossroads/Seven Corners revitalization area including expected dates of completion for current projects in development.

