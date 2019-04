HONORED AS THE CITY of Falls Church Employee of the Year at Monday’s F.C. City Council meeting was Carley Aubrey (second from left) shown with (left to right), her mother Carly, Carly’s daughter, Meaghan DeCelle of the City’s Human Resources department, Paul Stoddard, head of the Planning Department where Carly works, and Jerry Barrett and Leanne Berthiaume, members of the Employee Review Board (Photo: News-Press)

