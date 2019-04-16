F.C. Woman Dead As a Result of Roadside Accident

Fairfax County police are reporting that 74-year-old Amolia Lozano of Falls Church died due to injuries sustained in an accident along Peyton Randolph Drive during the afternoon on April 12.

According to the police, Lozano was exiting the passenger side of a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee, but the Jeep drifted backwards causing Lozano to fall into the roadway. The driver didn’t realize the car was still in reverse, per the police, and instead accelerated, causing it to hit Lozano as well as another unoccupied vehicle.

Lozano was transported to the hospital, but was pronounced dead later that night, according to the police.

The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with detectives. Neither speed nor alcohol appear to be factors. At this point, no charges are expected.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact the Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.

Share this: Print

Email



Tweet







Comments

comments