Male Seen Inappropriately Touching Himself Outside St. James

A man was spotted touching himself inappropriately in the parking lot of Saint James Catholic School around 7 p.m. on April 13.

According to City of Falls Church senior communication specialist Clare Casey, an adult inside noticed the suspect standing in the parking lot while an activity between parents and students was taking place inside Saint James’ school. When the adult went to confront the man, they noticed he was also touching himself, and the suspect quickly ran off soon after the confrontation.

The suspect is described as a 30-year-old Hispanic male, 5’6 in height, medium build, wearing a white button down shirt and blue jeans with a “crew-cut” haircut.

Anyone with information should contact the City of Falls Church Police at 703-248-5053 (TTY 711).

