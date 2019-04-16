Mason Student Wins Congressional Gold Award

(Photo: FCCPS Photo/Courtesy Valley Family)

George Mason High School student Sarah Valley recently won the 2019 Congressional Gold Award.



Over the course of the past four years, Valley has also won the bronze and silver certificates and medals.



The program recognizes initiative, service and achievement for students from ages 13-23.



Gold medalists like Valley have committed themselves to a minimum of 400 hours of voluntary public service, 200 hours of personal development, 200 hours of physical fitness and a five-day, four-night expedition.



For her expedition, Valley went to Santa Fe, New Mexico, last August, helping to drywall adobe buildings for Habitat for Humanity. Valley was one of 528 gold medal winners and one of 14 from Virginia. She will be honored this June, receiving her medals from Congressman Don Beyer.

