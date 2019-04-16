Newly-Minted Railroad Cottages Hit the Market

INTERESTED BUYERS can now take a peak inside the Railroad Cottages that were recently completed in the City of Falls Church. (Clockwise, starting from the bottom left): Shots include two different styles of kitchens, the Railroad Cottages signage, an exterior shot of the cottages layout and the common room that is shared by all who reside in the community. The community is a finalist for the Urban Land Institute’s 2019 Trends Award for Excellence in Housing Development, but the cottages are going fast — four of 10 homes have been sold, with another four currently under contract. Open houses are every Sunday from 2 – 4 p.m. (Photos: Courtesy Theresa Twiford/Pearson Smith Realty)

