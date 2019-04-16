Stove Causes Minor Fire at F.C. Condos

(Photo: Courtesy Arlington County Fire Department)

The City of Falls Church fire marshal reported that a contractor working on a stove at the Falls Chase Condominiums received minor injuries from a gas flash explosion around 11 a.m. on April 15.

After Arlington County Fire Department and Fairfax Fire and Rescue responded to the scene, the contractor was transported to the hospital to be treated for their injuries before being released later that afternoon, per the fire marshal. The fire marshal determined there is no danger to the public. The fire marshal and building inspector are assessing the damage.

