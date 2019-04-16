Stuart Graduate Named Pitcher of the Week

Haverford sophomore pitcher Nathan Bass, a graduate of J.E.B. Stuart (Justice) High School, has been named the Centennial Conference Pitcher of the Week for the week ending March 31, the conference office announced in a release on Monday. This is the first weekly honor for the Falls Church product.



Bass currently leads the Centennial Conference with a 0.89 earned run average and a 0.74 WHIP.



His 33 strikeouts are good for sixth in the conference, while his K/9 ratio is far and away the tops in the Centennial at 14.61. For comparison, Jack Corkery of Swarthmore is second in that statistic with 11.70 strikeouts per nine.



On a national scale, Bass is seventh in the nation in strikeouts per nine innings, while his ERA is the 23rd-lowest in NCAA Division III. Bass’s WHIP is the seventh-best total in the nation.



Haverford (9-9, 2-0 CC) returns to action on Tuesday, heading to conference foe Muhlenberg for a 3:30 p.m. first pitch in Allentown as the Centennial Conference slate continues into the final month of the regular season.

